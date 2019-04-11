Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 11, 2019, 9:49 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Alyssa Newcomb

Wendy Williams and her husband, Kevin Hunter, are splitting up after nearly 20 years of marriage.

The talk show host, 54, filed a complaint for divorce on Wednesday in Essex County Superior Court in New Jersey, according to NBC News. Williams cited "irreconcilable differences" that "have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of six months and which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved as there is no reasonable prospect of reconciliation" as the reason for the divorce.

The couple were married on November 30, 1999. Hunter also served as Williams' manager.

In a video posted to her makeup artist's Instagram on Thursday, Williams casually showed her hands to the camera, hinting at the lack of a wedding band as she was getting glammed up backstage at "The Wendy Williams Show."

The talk show host, who likes to "tell it like it is" and dish the latest gossip to her audience, has been candid about her own health struggles, including a diagnosis of Graves' disease, an autoimmune disorder caused by an overactive thyroid.

Last month, after taking an extended break from her show, Williams returned and told her audience that she has struggled with addiction and has been living in a sober house in New Jersey. Williams did not disclose specific details about her addiction.

"Nobody knew because I look so glamorous out here," Williams said when she returned to her show. "After I finish my appointments, seeing my brothers and sisters, breaking bread, I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to the home that I live in here in the tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family."

Before Williams shared her truth publicly, the TV personality said Hunter and their son were the only people who knew where she was living.