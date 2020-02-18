Days after she came under fire for saying gay men should "stop wearing our skirts and our heels" on an episode of her daytime talk show, Wendy Williams is being criticized for appearing to make insensitive remarks about the death of celebrity sex and relationship therapist Amie Harwick.

"Drew Carey's ex-fiance was tragically murdered over the weekend," Williams said of Harwick. "She was killed. Not by Drew."

Williams then yelled the famous "The Price Is Right" catchphrase, "Come on down!" and shifted her head, as if miming watching someone fall.

Amie Harwick, the ex fiancée of Price is Right host Drew Carey was tragically murdered last week, after an ex threw her off a 3rd floor balcony! 🙏 Leave it to talk show host Wendy Williams to throw in a tasteless joke about this saying “Come on Down!” 😳 pic.twitter.com/XPKKgiF6Et — Shawnasaurus Rex (@ShawnG927) February 18, 2020

According to authorities, officers were called to Harwick's Los Angeles home at 1:16 a.m. after a report of a "woman screaming." Upon entering the property, officers found Harwick beneath a third-story balcony with injuries consistent with a fall. They arrested Harwick's ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, whom she had previously filed a restraining order against, on a murder charge Saturday.

Upon watching the episode, some viewers called for Williams to be terminated from her position, citing a series of "inappropriate" comments from the talk show host.

For real, Wendy Williams is a sicko. If anyone didn’t know, Amie Harwick, a celebrity therapist was pushed off a balcony by a stalker ex she had a restraining order against and she died. Wendy Williams really made fun of that ... — Agu Nwanyi* (@ichizoba) February 18, 2020

"Hey @WendyWilliams- CLASSLESS MOVE making a joke about a domestic violence victim," wrote the musician Nita Strauss. "Amie Harwick, an amazing woman and champion for mental health awareness was senselessly killed and you used it as an opportunity for a one liner."

Ya'll know I HATE "cancel culture" but can someone please cancel @WendyWilliams she is truly problematic. #WendyWilliams — Plastic Martyr (@plasticmartyr) February 18, 2020

"So far in 2020 and bearing in mind its only febuary," wrote another viewer. "Wendy Williams has joked about Joaquin Pheonix' cleft lip, told gay men to stop wearing our dresses and now has joked about Drew Careys ex Amie Hardwick dying by falling off a balcony by saying 'just get down.' Disgraceful!"

So far in 2020 and bearing in mind its only febuary. Wendy Williams has joked about Joaquin Pheonix' cleft lip, told gay men to stop wearing our dresses and now has joked about Drew Careys ex Amie Hardwick dying by falling off a balcony by saying "just get down". Disgraceful! pic.twitter.com/8B7BJZfWXa — Everyday Drama (@everydaysdrama) February 18, 2020

honestly @WendyWilliams should take her ass back on hiatus. Between the horrible LGBTQ+ stuff and Amie Harwick she's had quite a week and she's lucky to be on the air. — stephen (@stephenmcgeeee) February 18, 2020

Similar calls for Williams' termination were made last week after she made remarks perceived as anti-LGBTQ. On Friday, Williams apologized for those remarks in a video posted to her social media accounts.

"I’m not out of touch. Except for perhaps yesterday by saying what I said," Williams said in a video posted to social media. "So I deeply apologize and I deeply appreciate the support that I get from the community. I will do better."