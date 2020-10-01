"Weird Al" Yankovic has perfectly summed up what many were thinking after Tuesday night's chaotic presidential debate with the title of his funny new song: "We're All Doomed."

The king of the song parody plays a moderator between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden on a spoof of a debate that political commentators called "embarrassing" and a "dumpster fire."

"We’re all doomed!" he says at the beginning. "People are breathing out this living poison and it’s trying to float into my orifices!"

Yankovic, who collaborated with the comedy group The Gregory Brothers on the song, then starts dancing to an upbeat instrumental while pretending to moderate comments by Trump and Biden that are auto-tuned to go along with the beat.

"2020's a raging hellscape, any ideas on how to stop a worldwide plague?" he asks.

In addition to the coronavirus pandemic, the "Amish Paradise" singer touches on the hurricanes, job losses, murder hornets and vaccine conspiracy theories that have made 2020 a year in which he says you "can't tell what's hell or reality."

"We live in the apocalypse/I'm beggin' you to put a stop to this/Pretty pleaaaase," he sings in the chorus.