Are you lost? The Weeknd's fun house moment at Super Bowl becomes viral meme

The Weeknd getting lost in a fun house during his Super Bowl 55 halftime performance became fun for everyone else on Sunday night.

The scene of the pop star, 30, looking bewildered in his red sequined jacket as he moved through a maze of fun house mirrors with lights quickly became a meme on Twitter.

"Me trying to follow the hostess to my table at the Cheesecake Factory," Boston sports writer Conor Ryan tweeted.

As more people started to repost the chaotic moment online, images and video of it became a stand-in for having no clue what's going on around you, whether you're lost in a public place, frantically searching for something or suck in a Zoom meeting gone wrong.

"*5 year old me in the grocery store looking for my mom* #PepsiHalftime," one person tweeted.

"Entering an apartment where I know a dog lives," another person wrote.

"Me looking for toilet paper at Costco last March," broadcaster Max Bretos tweeted.

"Me trying to find my wife at Target," one person tweeted.

"What my coworkers see on zoom meetings when I think my camera is off #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl" one person tweeted with a closeup shot of The Weeknd's face.

During the fun house sequence, The Weeknd performed one of his first big hist, "Can't Feel My Face." He then returned to the stage, where he sang “I Feel It Coming,” “Save Your Tears” and “Earned It" with the help of violinists. He started the show, lasting almost 14 minutes, with “Starboy,” which then led into “The Hills.”

His backup dancers with their faces covered in bandages was another memorable aspect of the night — and likely a reference to his confusing look at the American Music Awards last August. He also sported a face full of bandages for the occasion.

"The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated," the singer told Variety earlier this month.

Judging by the lasting images that The Weeknd's halftime performance produced, it looks like the $7 million of his own money that he put toward the show was well spent.