The Weeknd is nominated for 3 Grammys after saying he'd boycott ceremony

Pop music star The Weeknd scored three Grammy Award nominations on Tuesday, despite having previously declared the ceremony "corrupt."

The Weeknd, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, earned Grammy nominations for appearing on Kanye West's song "Hurricane" (which also features Lil Baby) and two album of the year nominees, Doja Cat's "Planet Her" deluxe edition and West's "Donda."

The Weeknd had vowed to boycott the Grammys after he did not receive any nominations last year. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Last November, he received no Grammy nominations, despite hits like "After Hours" and "Blinding Lights." ("Lights" was named the greatest song ever to hit the top of Billboard's Hot 100 charts by the trade publication on Tuesday.)

The 2020 snub from the Grammys caused the Weeknd to announce he was done with the organization. As he said earlier this year to The New York Times, he will "no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys" due to "secret committees" involved in the nomination process.

He hasn't released a new album since 2020's "After Hours," but since he's been a featured artist on other musicians' projects, he was up for nomination anyway.

The Weeknd along with other artists benefited from a rule adjustment this year. Previously, songwriters had to have contributed to at least 33% of a best album nominee to get their own nomination; the rule change opened up the field for guest artists like the Weeknd.

All of which explains his three nominations for the 2022 Grammys.

The Weeknd during rehearsals for the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show on Feb. 4 in Tampa, Florida. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TW

"What I like is the fact that no one is thinking about what happened before, what was the controversy, what was the noise, or where was this artist making music last year," Harvey Mason Jr., the Recording Academy’s CEO, told The Associated Press.

He noted that voters look to "excellence of music" when deciding who to nominate. "The voters are truly evaluating music and not getting caught up in the reputations of any other outside noise or any history of artists," said Mason. "With that in mind, I think they're voting for things that they are acknowledging as excellence."

Thus far, the Weeknd hasn't commented on social media or in an official statement. The 2022 Grammy Awards will be held Jan. 31.

Related: