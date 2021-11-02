The Weeknd dons epic 'Godfather' Halloween costume

Halloween 2021 is over, but the dress-up fun continues thanks to a late entry from The Weeknd, who waited until after the big event to show off what might just be the best celebrity costume of the year. (Or close to it.)

On Monday, the “Blinding Lights” singer shared a video to Instagram in which he’s unrecognizable as the late patriarch of the Corleone family.

Behold his chilling take on “The Godfather”:

The Weeknd resurrected the iconic crime boss, first brought to life by Marlon Brando in the acclaimed 1972 film, so well that Don Vito Corleone’s enemies would be terrified.

For the look, he teamed up movie-worthy facial prosthetics, a receding-hairline wig, a tuxedo and red rose combo (just like Corleone wore on the day of his daughter’s wedding) and some Brando-like gestures to make a truly incredible costume.

Marlon Brando as Don Vito Corleone in "The Godfather" (1972). Courtesy Everett Collection

The 31-year-old pop star was mobbed him with praise in the comments that followed his video and photo reveals.

“No one refusing your offer,” one fan wrote.

“The Weeknd is the DON,” another added.

And one simply went with, “This guy just never misses on Halloween.”

The Weeknd alongside the big screen Don Corleone. Getty Images/ Alamy Stock Photo

That was a sentiment TODAY’s Carson Daly agreed with when he presented The Weeknd’s clip on PopStart Tuesday, dubbing the singer “the king of Halloween.”

But someone else may be in the running for prince of the holiday.

Check out Al Roker's take on The Weeknd. TODAY

On Friday, Al Roker unveiled his own impressive costume when he dressed up as The Weeknd from this year’s Super Bowl halftime performance.