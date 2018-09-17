Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

You've probably been pronouncing Chrissy Teigen's name wrong.

In a tweet on Sunday, the model, cookbook author and wife of John Legend clarified that it is actually pronounced "TIE-gen," instead of "TEE-gen," after a user mentioned that most people are probably saying it incorrectly.

In a video she later posted, Teigen did a demo to show fans once and for all how to correctly say it.

Needless to say, people on Twitter were shocked.

One user pointed out that the star often says her name incorrectly, something she readily confessed to doing.

"I know. I even correct people when they say it correctly. it’s all v effed up," Teigen responded.

No matter how you say it, Teigen is cool with it.

"I don’t correct people, ever," she tweeted. "They can call me Janet and I won’t. Wrong order? I’ll eat it. Taxi going to the wrong airport? I’ll change my flight."