'We just get back to business': See new 'Will & Grace' footage in latest promo

"Will & Grace" fans, we've got another new promo for you!

And this one features even more footage with longer scenes — and interviews with the show's stars!

The hilarious two-minute video, which NBC unveiled Thursday, depicts BFFs Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) deliberating over moving in together again — and, of course, the twosome tackle the emotional conversation as only they can.

"It will be different this time," Will assures Grace.

"Will it?" a doubtful Graces asks.

"Yes," says Will, "because all the other times we've done this we thought it'd be different, but this time we knowit's going to be exactly the same."

The #WillAndGrace cast is back on set & as FABULOUS as ever!

The new sneak-peek clip also features longer versions of snarky scenes fans first saw in a shorter promo earlier this month — including the one that finds Will and Grace playing a game of celebrity Heads Up! (Turns out, Newt Gingrich isn't the only male celebrity Grace thinks has "aged into a lesbian." Sorry, Steven Tyler!)

Naturally, the clip also includes hilarious high jinks from Jack (Sean Hayes) and Karen (Megan Mullally) as well as not-so-tender throwback moments from the must-see comedy's original 1998-2006 run.

Check out all the fun in the video above!

"Will & Grace" returns to NBC on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. EST.