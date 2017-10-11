'We Can't Stop' watching Miley Cyrus' Carpool Karaoke with James Corden

share tweet pin email

Strap in, everyone! Miley Cyrus is back for another round of Carpool Karaoke on "The Late Late Show"!

The "Younger Now" singer and "Voice" coach slipped in alongside host James Corden on Tuesday night's show to belt out some of her best-loved tunes and, as it turns out, to help him with some mail he apparently needed to send.

We last saw Cyrus, 24, in the car in August when she and her musical family (including dad Billy Ray Cyrus) piled in for a drive around Los Angeles wearing wigs and singing songs like his "Achy Breaky Heart."

But this time it was all Miley, and that meant blasting through hits like "Party in The U.S.A.," "Wrecking Ball," "Malibu" and "We Can't Stop."

Meanwhile, Corden took advantage of Cyrus' signature protruding tongue to moisten some postage stamps, which had us giggling uncontrollably. And we also learned that Cyrus is apparently a sneaky, terrible driver!

CBS Party in the C.A.R. with Miley and James!

She also indicated how she's matured from her "Hannah Montana" days, and learned to appreciate her past roles and current celebrity. "Everyone should embrace who they used to be, because it made you who you are now," she said wisely.

They had a great time, but Cyrus (who has been known for her love of marijuana) suggested that they could have kicked it up an notch: "[It] would have been more fun if we hotboxed this thing," she quipped, referring to smoking in an enclosed space.

We think they had a terrific time regardless!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.