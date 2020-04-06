Watch Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott adorably read his kids book together

"Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott and his girlfriend, actress Zooey Deschanel, filmed a cute video of themselves reading "Builder Brothers: Big Plans," one of the children's books Scott co-wrote with his twin brother, Drew.

Jonathan, 41, shared the video over the weekend on his Facebook page. The couple began by joking about all the free time they've had since they've been in self-quarantine because of the coronavirus.

"We have big plans to read 'Big Plans'" says Deschanel, 40.

"Because we were so busy, we had to clear our schedules," adds Jonathan

"I'm actually really busy ... I'm a mom ... so, taking care of kids," replies Deschanel, who shares daughter Elsie, 4, and son Charlie, 2, with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

The cute couple looked lovey-dovey as they read the book, which is the first in the Scott brothers' new kids book series.

Jonathan Scott has been dating girlfriend Zooey Deschanel since last September. Eric McCandless/Getty Images

The pair appear to be having lots of fun together since they began their romance in September, a month after they hit it off while filming an episode of Apple TV's "Carpool Karaoke" with their siblings.

"We worked together on ‘Carpool Karaoke.’ That was the very first time we’d ever met,” Scott told DailyMailTV in December. “And it was, not gonna lie, it was simultaneous sparks. It was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced, and it was pretty special."

The lovebirds went public with their relationship a few months later, and since then they've been spotted together at several events, including the Halloween wedding of the Scott twins’ older brother, JD, a red carpet appearance at the Critics' Choice Awards and a date night at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Hollywood.

The couple also seems to enjoy spending time together at home. Last month, Jonathan shared pics of him and Deschanel doing puzzles and playing board games together during their downtime.

"Don’t let our smiles fool you, we both play to win!" he joked in the caption.

See the Scott brothers together again when "Property Brothers: Forever Home" premieres April 15 on HGTV.