Watch Will Smith and Jimmy Fallon sing your favorite TV theme songs

share tweet pin email

Will Smith has proved time and again why he's one of Jimmy Fallon's all-time-favorite "Tonight Show" guests: Not only was he Fallon's very first guest in 2014, he's since stopped by while riding a unicorn and beatboxed with the host.

So when Smith dropped in again on Thursday, the question was: what would he do this time around?

Worry not, because as usual, it was epic. The pair duetted on a remix of the best TV sitcom theme songs of all time — and of course, we loved it.

Starting out at Fallon's desk, the pair began with "Thank You For Being A Friend" from "The Golden Girls," and it only got more awesome from there.

Ultimately, they ran through theme songs from "The Jeffersons," "Diff'rent Strokes" (we enjoyed Smith getting on his knees to imitate the Gary Coleman's Arnold); "Good Times"; two instrumentals in "The Andy Griffith Show" and "I Dream of Jeannie"; "Full House," "The Greatest American Hero" and "Martin."

But wait, you may say: There seems to be one critical sitcom missing. Could they possibly have left out the show that broke Smith out of the pack, a theme song rapped by Smith (and gloriously covered by Fallon in 2015)?

Youtube Will Smith tells the story all about how his life got flipped-turned upside down on "Tonight."

Of course not. They just saved the best for last, and when Smith hit the first notes of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air's" theme song, the crowd went wild.

They got even wilder when Fallon and Smith ran into the audience.

"That's the one and only Will Smith!" Fallon cried when it was over.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Will Smith talks ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ in 1990 Play Video - 1:11 Will Smith talks ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ in 1990 Play Video - 1:11

We can't wait for his next visit!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.