"The Voice" is back!

On Monday night, the singing competition returned to NBC for its 17th season, but just before showtime, the cast channeled another beloved series.

A promo released just hours before the premiere episode showed coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend join forces with host Carson Daly for a spot-on spoof of the intro to "The Office."

As the clip opens, the familiar piano notes that always preceded the classic sitcom play while images of "The Voice" stars flash alongside their credits — including a perfect shot of Shelton taking a sip from a "World's Best 'Voice' Coach" mug.

It's enough to make Michael Scott proud!

"It’s just another day at the office," read a tweet from the show's official Twitter account.

And they're already prepared to get back to work again. A new episode of "The Voice" airs Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.