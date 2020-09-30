Watch the 'Voice' coaches perform Bob Marley's classic song 'One Love'

The coaches from "The Voice" got together to perform a socially distant cover of Bob Marley's "One Love" in anticipation of the show's upcoming season premiere.

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani performed the upbeat tune on the backlot at Universal Studios. The coaches stayed a safe distance away from each other, with the exception, of course, of Stefani and Shelton, who are dating and have been quarantining together during the pandemic.

The video, which was released exclusively to Entertainment Weekly, begins with Legend whistling the classic reggae song as he walks down the street. He stops when he sees a piano with a note that says, "Play Me."

The "All of Me" singer starts playing and singing and is joined by Clarkson, who belts the song from an open window on the second floor. Shelton then appears on a doorstep with his guitar and is joined by Stefani.

The coach singalongs have become a tradition before a new season premiere. For season 17, the coaches performed an acoustic cover of the ballad "More Than Words." Earlier this year, Clarkson, Legend and Shelton sang along with Nick Jonas on his hit "Jealous."

The season premiere of "The Voice" is set for Oct. 19 on NBC.