share tweet pin email

Can you dig it?

Lovers of 1970s cop shows will get a kick out of the new retro promo video for Season 13 of "The Voice." It features the show's beloved judges fighting crime on gritty urban streets — and looking groovy doing it.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link 'The Voice' coaches go retro in new '70s-style promo Play Video - 1:26 'The Voice' coaches go retro in new '70s-style promo Play Video - 1:26

The hilariously action-packed clip finds Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus and new coach Jennifer Hudson giving "Starsky & Hutch" a run for their money as they show the city's crooks who's boss.

See Adam and Miley fist fight and karate chop thugs while wearing wavy '70s-style wigs.

And, as master of disguise Blake works the undercover beat, Oscar winner Jennifer swings nunchucks like nobody's business — in a super-fly red jumpsuit no less.

Don't miss the special cameo from Carson Daly as the squad's nutty mechanic who soups up their muscle car for maximum turbo power.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus talk about 'The Voice' and his infamous mullet Play Video - 1:05 Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus talk about 'The Voice' and his infamous mullet Play Video - 1:05

Fans of the show know it's not the first time the musical gang has spoofed pop culture — remember Adam's take on "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" from late last year?

But this time they've really outdone themselves. (By which we mean: we would actually watch this cop show if it were on TV.)

See all the retro fun in the video above!

Season 13 of "The Voice" premieres on NBC at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25.