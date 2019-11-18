Watch Victoria Beckham dance to Spice Girls with teen son Romeo

It's been many years since Victoria Beckham was better known as Posh Spice, but she still knows how to spice up her life!

In a new video featured on son Romeo's TikTok account, Beckham (still sassy in yellow shoes and a black baseball cap) shows off some solid dance moves, all while the Spice Girls' 1997 "Spice Up Your Life" hit blasts away.

The pair are standing in what's likely their home kitchen, and pretty quickly Romeo, 17, picks up some of his mom's moves.

But she's still clearly dominating the room with her sheer attitude, while he's just grinning away.

Victoria Bekcham and son Romeo, 17, at a Reebok event at The House on Sunset in Beverly Hills, California in April 2018. Donato Sardella / Getty Images

Beckham has been part of the Spice Girls, on and off, since their heyday in the 1990s. She married soccer superstar David Beckham in 1999, and the pair have three children together: Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, Cruz, 14, and Harper, 8.

The family seems quite close, in many ways. Romeo posted a photo of himself last month with braided hair that echoed his dad's long-gone cornrows look, while Victoria shared a picture of Harper making a very Posh Spice face in front of an image on the wall of her mama in July:

Yeah, clearly the Posh genes are strong in all of them!