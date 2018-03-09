'This Is Us' leads to much confusion in Sterling K. Brown 'SNL' promo

share tweet pin email

Just about everybody knows about NBC's hit drama "This Is Us" — though "Saturday Night Live" cast member Beck Bennett might need a crash course!

"This Is Us" star Sterling K. Brown is hosting this week's episode, and in a new promo — featuring Bennett and musical guest James Bay — the comedian jokes about being confused by the title of "This Is Us."

"I'm Sterling K. Brown and I'm hosting 'SNL' with musical guest James Bay," Brown says in the clip.

"And this is us!" Bennett cuts in.

"No, this is 'SNL,'" the actor says.

"Right, but this is us — you and me, doing our thing," Bennett says.

"We don't want to make it confusing," Brown says.

"Oh, of course. We are this is us and I am 'SNL,'" Bennett jokes.

In a second promo, Bennett confuses Brown with Arie Luyendyk Jr., the controversial star of "The Bachelor." A third promo shows Bennett making a play on the actor's Emmy wins.

Brown shared the clip on Twitter and riffed on its first joke.

This is us trying to tell you that TOMORROW night Iâm hosting @nbcsnl with musical guest @JamesBayMusic!! #SKBSNL pic.twitter.com/6sq2HKHu0y — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) March 9, 2018

"This is us trying to tell you that TOMORROW night I’m hosting @nbcsnl with musical guest @JamesBayMusic!!" he wrote.

Can't wait!