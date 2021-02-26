Watch the trailer for the new 'Real World' with the original cast

Things are about to get real all over again.

The trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ series “The Real World Homecoming: New York” is out and teases the return of all seven stars from the original “Real World” series that aired on MTV in 1992.

“After spending decades apart, viewers will reconvene with New York housemates Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies and Kevin Powell to find out how the series transformed their lives since the cameras stopped rolling and to find out, once again, what happens when they stop being polite… and start getting real,” MTV said in a press release.

The trailer starts with the cast returning to their loft.

“It still smells the same. It still looks the same,” Gardner says. “OK, we are officially re-roommated.”

The original stars of "The Real World" are back. Paramount+

The trailer then flashes back to some memorable moments from that original season before we see the cast, nearly three decades later, under one roof yet again, as viewers get a peek at what’s to come, including Korpi revisiting how he came out.

“It’s 29 years later and we’re still having the same conversations,” Gentry says.

It looks like things get heated again between Blasband and Powell, who clashed in the original show when Powell accused her of being racist.

“It’s going to sound, again, racist,” she says.

Norman Korpi, Andre Comeau, Julie Oliver, Rebecca Blasband, Heather B., Eric Nies and Kevin Powell helped make "The Real World" a hit and define the reality genre. Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

“Then don’t say it,” Powell fires back. “You’re missing the point of all of this.”

“Things haven’t changed,” Korpi says at one point.

“Yeah, it’s changed. It’s gotten worse,” Comeau says.

The trailer then teases what appears to be one of the women leaving the loft.

“Sometimes, things fall apart before they can get better,” Nies says before we see a montage of toasts and hugs, showing there’s at least some good will.

In the original "Real World," the group roomed together in New York City and cameras followed their interactions to discover what happened in a social experiment that paved the way for many reality shows that followed.

“In the multi-episode docuseries, the original seven strangers will revisit the shocking moments and explosive issues that transpired during the historic season and discuss how they parallel in today’s social climate,” MTV said in its statement.

“The Real World Homecoming: New York” will be available for streaming on Paramount+ beginning March 4.