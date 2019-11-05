The first look at Dolly Parton’s new show is here!

The anthology series “Dolly Parton's Heartstrings,” premiering Nov. 22 on Netflix, will feature eight episodes based on the stories behind some of her most popular songs.

“Songs, they’re just stories put to music,” Parton says in the trailer. “Songs that I’ve written, they’re stories of my life. Every triumph, every struggle, every smile, every sorrow — it’s the melody of my memories. It's the sound of my heartstrings.”

The trailer highlights the famous Parton stories that inspired the series: "These Old Bones," "If I Had Wings,” "JJ Sneed," "Cracker Jack," "Sugar Hill,” "Down From Dover," "Two Doors Down" and, of course, “Jolene.”

The clip offers a peek at Julianne Hough in the titular role in the “Jolene” episode, plus “Once Upon a Time” actress Ginnifer Goodwin as a lawyer in the “These Old Bones” episode.

Kathleen Turner, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Gerald McRaney are among the other stars of the series.

Dolly Parton and Julianne Hough in "Heartstrings" Netflix

Parton herself is seen in the trailer, performing, standing behind a bar and even petting a dog. She’s listed as an executive producer on the show.

"The songs that withstand the test of time are the ones that are written from the heart," she says in the trailer.

Dolly Parton is an executive producer of "Heartstrings" and is one of its stars. Netflix

Parton is having a very busy fall. She’s also performing her greatest hits as part of a television special on NBC later this month.

In the special, Parton will be joined by Dierks Bentley, Emmylou Harris, Chris Janson, Toby Keith, Lady Antebellum, Margo Price, Hank Williams Jr. and others, who will celebrate her career and perform.

“Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Grand Ole Opry” airs Nov. 26 from 9-11 p.m. ET.