Watch the brand-new trailer for 'Diana: The Musical,' coming in October

The late Diana Spencer, former Princess of Wales, is having a moment: There's not only a feature film coming up in Oscar contention ("Spencer"), she's also been portrayed on the Emmy-nominated latest season of "The Crown", and now there's "Diana: The Musical," coming to Netflix.

The streaming service dropped a trailer for the musical performance, which was filmed without an audience in 2020 at Broadway's Longacre Theater, on Thursday.

The trailer is a series of short scenes from the life of Spencer, largely focusing on her very public life, from the flashing of paparazzi to her wedding to Charles, Prince of Wales, and everything in between. The song being sung by star Jeanna de Waal is "If," from the performance, according to Deadline.

De Waal as Princess Diana in "Diana: The Musical." Netflix

The real-life Diana Spencer was married to Charles from 1981-96, and died at age 36 in 1997 after a car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris.

De Waal and the rest of the cast, who include Roe Hartrampf (Prince Charles), Erin Davie (Camilla Parker Bowles) and Judy Kaye (Queen Elizabeth II) are the original players from the Broadway production, which had just started performances in New York when the pandemic shut theaters down.

De Waal as Diana with Judy Kaye, left, as Queen Elizabeth II. Netflix

They are returning to the stage, though, on Nov. 2, with the official opening scheduled for Nov. 17.

The British De Waal has appeared on Broadway before, in Tony Award-winning shows like "Kinky Boots" and "American Idiot." Hartrampf recently appeared in "Emily in Paris" while Davie has had roles on "Law & Order: SVU" and "Hunters," and Kaye co-starred in the musical version of "Tales of the City."

The poster for "Diana: The Musical." Netflix

Last August, when it was announced that "Diana" would land at Netflix, the producers told TODAY in a statement, "We speak for the entire company when we say that we couldn’t be more excited to finally be able share our show with theater lovers everywhere. Though there is no substitute for the live theater, we are honored to be a part of the quality entertainment that Netflix provides its subscribers worldwide."

The musical debuts on Netflix on Oct. 1.

