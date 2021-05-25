'Friends' cast looks back on a certain gaffe in TODAY's exclusive reunion clip

The “Friends” crew is no longer on a break.

The highly anticipated cast reunion will be available in just two days, and TODAY has an exclusive look at what fans can expect when the comedy’s six stars — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer — sit down to discuss the legendary series.

In one scene, Perry recalls a moment when LeBlanc tripped while filming in the coffee shop.

“You ran in. He looked at his mark and tripped. I was like, ‘Somebody is getting a laugh, I can’t handle it. I need to get a laugh, too,’” he said as footage played of Perry pretending to fall into the couch at Central Perk.

The special will be mostly unscripted, although it will feature the cast reading from the episode where the friends learn Chandler and Monica have been seeing each other, as well as the stars enjoying some “Friends” trivia.

Aniston also discusses how some people doubted “Friends” would be a hit.

“I remember I went to the producer of the show I was on, and he said, ‘That show's not going to make you a star,’” she recalls in one teaser.

“Friends” was indeed a hit right out of the gate after it premiered in 1994 and landed the cast an appearance on TODAY.

"It's pretty amazing,” LeBlanc told Katie Couric about the show’s success at the time. “I think we’re all really sort of taken aback by it.”

The sitcom lasted 236 episodes over 10 seasons and remains ingrained in pop culture, thanks in part to reruns that are readily available to fans.

When “Friends” wrapped in 2004, the cast told TODAY that saying goodbye was not going to be easy.

“We hate talking about it. We hate thinking about it,” Perry said at the time.

“It's just all so unbelievably surreal. And, yeah, it will be hard,” Aniston added.

“It's 10 years. It's a longer time than you spent, you know, high school, college, those relationships combined,” Schwimmer said.

The “Friends” reunion will be released Thursday on HBO Max, so make sure you grab your oversized Central Perk coffee mug, pivot your couch into a comfortable position and enjoy the stars reminiscing about their landmark show.

In addition to the cast, the special will feature a bevy of special guests: David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

