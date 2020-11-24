Watch Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie perform 'Wicked' song

This probably won't come as a big surprise to fans of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, but their eldest daughter has some pipes!

Gracie McGraw, 23, posted a delightful performance of "The Wizard and I" from the Broadway musical "Wicked" on her Instagram page Sunday, and we're still soaring with some of those amazing vocals.

Check it out:

"Just want to start off by saying YES, I know these aren’t the best vocal videos out there but Broadway makes me very happy and I hope to be there one day," she wrote in the caption. "This is practice for me. The only way to get better is to do it multiple times honey!! here we are again, show tune Sunday/Saturday! Elphie is definitely another dream role for me so I was pleased when wicked was requested many times!! I got really excited with this one because this is the healthiest my voice has sounded while singing this song TO DATE."

The performance drew praise in the comments section, including from Martina McBride, who wrote, "Amazing Gracie!"

Tim McGraw performing with Gracie in Nashville in 2015 John Shearer / Getty Images

McGraw and Hill have been married since 1996. In addition to Gracie they have Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 18.

Gracie's been singing for a while now; her dad posted a video of her singing Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb's duet "What Kind of Fool" on Instagram in 2019. And she's even performed onstage with her dad!

Gracie McGraw, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Audrey McGraw and Maggie McGraw at the TIME 100 Gala in New York City in 2015 Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

"We're so proud of our daughters because the world that they grew up in, it can easily make the kids turn out differently," Tim McGraw told Hoda Kotb on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in 2019.

"Our girls are so grounded, they're so humble," he continued. "They have such big hearts, and they work hard at the things that they want to accomplish — and we’re really proud of them. We couldn’t ask for better kids. They’re smarter than us in so many ways."

That's worth singing about!