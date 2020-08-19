Country music crooner Tim McGraw is set to drop his latest album, “Here on Earth,” this Friday, but he celebrated the release a little early thanks to the women in his life.

Earlier this week, his wife, Faith Hill, joined forces with their trio of daughters — Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 18 — to surprise him with an at-home bash to remember, complete with twinkling lights, his own music and one dreamy slow dance.

Hill posted a video from the special evening on Instagram, giving their fans a peek at the private party.

“The girls and I surprised Tim with our first ever family album release party,” the 52-year-old wrote in a message alongside the clip. “Yeah, I know.....Honestly, it is the truth. We have never listened to one of our new albums with just the girls. Ever.”

The video shows the husband and wife duo, who’ve been married for 23 years, swaying in each other’s arms while a romantic ballad off the new album, called “Damn Sure Do,” plays. A barefoot Hill wore a trendy nap dress for the casual celebration, while McGraw was decked out in shorts and a T-shirt, with a backwards baseball cap standing in for his signature black cowboy hat.

Midway through the dance, he leaned in for a dip, while off-camera, their daughters squealed with delight over the sweet scene.

Country music couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill performed onstage together for their "Soul2Soul" World Tour on July 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

“An unforgettable evening for what in my humble opinion is one of the greatest albums Tim has ever recorded,” Hill continued in the caption. “We listened to the double vinyl records blaring from the speakers!!!!!! A night we will never forget.”

She referred to the video as a “small clip of our special evening celebrating the man we all adore in the Mcgraw house of women,” and added, “We are so proud of this man!!!!!! He has created a masterpiece.”

Fans have already had a chance to sample a few of the songs from that “masterpiece,” thanks to performance and lyric videos McGraw has shared to his YouTube channel, and they’ll soon be able to hear much more.

The three-time Grammy winner will mark the release of “Here on Earth,” his first new solo studio album in five years, with a livestream event featuring interviews, behind-the-songs details and performances on Friday, Aug. 21.