Watch the 'Squid Game' parody from 'SNL' that you never knew you needed

On last night's "Saturday Night Live," host Rami Malek and cast member Pete Davidson put a country western spin on "Squid Game" — and the parody track will resonate with anyone who's been watching the hit Netflix show.

The song opens with Malek and Davidson dressed as cowboys, singing a woeful tune about their lack of money. Davidson's bar tab is unpaid and Malek even had to sell his puppy. The solution? "I'm broke and it's a damn shame/ guess I gotta play the Squid Game," sings Davidson.

Next, Davidson and Malek are suited up in the track suits from the show, getting ready for a deadly round of the children's game Red Light, Green Light.

"There's a robot girl that caught me moving/ better duck behind the nearest guy," sings Davidson.

In particularly funny line from the song, Malek sings about the prize winnings. "Forty-five million won, that's a lot of money/ At least I think it is — I'm confused by the currency."

In the end, Davidson wins the Squid Game — but in one of the best jokes from the skit, he ends up losing all his winnings by betting on the New York Jets.

"I'm going back to the Squid Game," he sings. "I'm terrible with money."

Watch the entire video of the "Squid Game" skit above for even more laughs.