Watch 'Splash' stars Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah reunite

Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah brought back major moviegoing memories when they got together for a "Splash" reunion on Tuesday.

The former co-stars reminisced about shooting the offbeat 1984 romantic comedy, which tells the story of a man and mermaid who fall in love, as part of Josh Gad's "Reunited Apart" series on YouTube.

In the movie, Hanks, 63, plays Allen Bauer, who almost drowned as a boy while vacationing with his family in Cape Cod. Allen's life is saved by a beautiful mermaid named Madison, played by Hannah. When Allen returns to Cape Cod as an adult, he almost drowns again, but Madison returns to keep him safe. After Madison decides to give up the sea for life as a human, the pair embark on an unlikely romance.

"I was terrified because I was still — even though I was like 21 or 22, I still really hadn't had a boyfriend," said Hannah, 59, of the movie's romantic scenes. "I was terrified about the kiss."

Hanks and Hannah in a promotional photo for the 1984 rom-com "Splash."

As for the many underwater scenes, those were even tougher.

"Tom and I didn't have masks so we couldn't really see. So it was like hit or miss whether we got the signals or understood them," revealed Hannah.

Hanks and Hannah were joined by co-star Eugene Levy, director Ron Howard and producer Brian Glazer. Special guest Ryan Reynolds also showed up to honor the late funnyman John Candy.

The "Splash" reunion is the latest installment in Gad's series. The actor previously reunited the casts of "The Goonies" and "Back to the Future."

