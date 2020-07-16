The stars of "The Sandlot" got back together — and it was all for a good cause.

The cast of the 1993 coming-of-age comedy reunited virtually, along with Los Angeles Dodger Justin Turner and his wife, Kourtney Turner, to raise funds for the couple's COVID-19 relief effort, the Justin Turner Foundation.

The reunion took place on Patrick Renna's YouTube channel, "You're Killing Me." Renna, of course, played Ham in the beloved baseball-themed flick. Also taking part were Tom Guiry (Smalls), Chauncey Leopardi (Squints), Marty York (Yeah-Yeah), Brandon Quintin Adams (Kenny), Grant Gelt (Bertram), Shane Obedzinski (Tommy), Victor DiMattia (Timmy), Marley Shelton (Wendy Peffercorn), Wil Horneff (Phillips), and Art LaFleur, who played New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth.

Writer-director David Mickey Evans also dropped by, as did pro baseball stars Dee Gordon of the Seattle Mariners and Mike Moustakas of the Cincinnati Reds, plus current Dodger Enrique Hernandez and retired Dodger Andre Ethier.

Not only did the actors re-create some of the movie's most memorable lines — "You're killing me, Smalls!" — they also shared their memories of shooting the film and revealed how shocked they were to discover "The Sandlot" is still a hit with fans today.

"The Sandlot" cast in 1993. RGR Collection / Alamy Stock Photo

In fact, Renna risks being swarmed by fans whenever he's in public.

"Pat can't go anywhere. Literally anywhere," said Leopardi. "I've been with this dude getting chased down the street in Boston. Literally chased down the street. Like, we had to run."

But Renna doesn't seem to mind the attention. In fact, he loves when fans spot him and his co-stars out in public together.

"We go to dinner sometimes together and we'll all be sitting down at a table and (fans) will pull me out and say, 'Oh my God, were you in "The Sandlot"?' And I do a photo." said Renna. "My favorite moment is when I go, 'Do you know who I'm sitting with?' And they look over and then it starts to hit them. And then they lose their minds."

Renna added, "There's something about when all of us are together that's really special to people ...Thats' really fun."