March 28, 2019, 5:36 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

There are loads of ways to celebrate Women's History Month — including dancing!

And Reese Witherspoon is on it, as she proved in an Instagram video posted Monday. In the video, she appears to be on a film set in a cute polka-dot zip-up top almost entirely hidden beneath a long blue puffy jacket, and she is bustin' a move — or two or three:

"Stop! Hammer time!" she wrote in her caption, and gave a shoutout to Oscar-winning "Black Panther" costume designer Ruth E. Carter (who posted her own video, with her Oscar, last week). "This challenge was started by @therealruthecarter to celebrate #WomensHistoryMonth. I'm busting a move for equality, parity, safety and inclusion of all women. Whether we fight the good fight with our voices, our actions or our dance moves, we are in this together!"

Reese Witherspoon in a non-dancing state at the 2018 Texas Conference For Women in Austin, Texas. Marla Aufmuth / WireImage

And the "Big Little Lies" star did put her all into the challenge. An off-camera voice parries with her as she works through suggestions like the "Roger Rabbit" and the "Robert Redford" and a few MC Hammer steps. (While we know there is a Roger Rabbit move, we're pretty sure there's no dance step named after Redford, though.)

Witherspoon, who just turned 43 on March 22, added in the caption that she'd been challenged by Halle Berry, who posted her own video last week:

So who did Witherspoon ping? "(N)ow I pass the torch to @mindykaling @zoeisabellakravitz and @evalongoria," she wrote. "(L)et's see what you ladies got!"

This is one dance circle we can't wait to see keep going!