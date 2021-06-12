Queen Elizabeth insists on slicing a cake in a very 'unusual' way — ﻿watch the viral video

Why cut a cake with a knife when there’s a ceremonial sword available?

On Friday, Queen Elizabeth II attended an afternoon reception in Cornwall, England with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. The lunch was hosted by volunteers at The Eden Project, a garden and educational center that features geodesic domes. They gathered to plan the queen’s Platinum Jubilee, a celebration of the monarch's seven-decade reign, which is expected to be held next year.

In a hilarious moment captured on camera, the queen was presented the opportunity to cut into a large celebratory sheet cake. Instead of making the first cut into the cake with a standard knife, the queen wielded a large sword instead to get the job done.

“I don’t think this is going to work,” Camilla remarked, before instructing the queen to try using two hands to make the slice.

When told that there was a knife available if needed, the queen quipped, “I know there is!” before proceeding to cut the cake with the sword. She added, “This is something that is more unusual.”

The former Kate Middleton watched in amusement as the moment unfolded. After struggling for a few seconds, the queen received some help from Camilla and together they were able to successfully slice down the center of the cake with the sword.

Traditionally, Elizabeth is seen wielding a ceremonial sword to award knighthood. She uses a sword to touch the recipient of honor on each shoulder, an act quite different than what she demonstrated on Friday.