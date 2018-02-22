Pop Culture

Watch a producer sneak up on Kathie Lee Gifford and Jenna Bush Hager

TODAY

As Kathie Lee Gifford and Jenna Bush Hager were answering a question, they were caught off guard by a producer in a mask.

More: Pop Culture Celebs On the show Kathie Lee & Hoda

