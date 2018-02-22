Pop Culture Watch a producer sneak up on Kathie Lee Gifford and Jenna Bush Hager 2018-02-22T15:34:41.000Z TODAY TODAY As Kathie Lee Gifford and Jenna Bush Hager were answering a question, they were caught off guard by a producer in a mask. Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display Background Enhancements font Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans size T T T T color share link Watch a producer sneak up on Kathie Lee Gifford and Jenna Bush Hager Play Video - 2:01 Watch a producer sneak up on Kathie Lee Gifford and Jenna Bush Hager Play Video - 2:01 Most Watched 7:03 Sponsored Content Now Playing Kathie Lee Gifford reacts to death of prominent pastor Billy Graham 0:41 Sponsored Content Now Playing Megyn Kelly audience members receive 20-piece refined copper flatware set 2:21 Sponsored Content Now Playing Trump to host parents and students impacted by gun violence at White House 4:42 Sponsored Content Now Playing Rev. Billy Graham has died at age 99 More video 1:07 Sponsored Content Now Playing One Fourth Hour audience member wins an amazing trip! 2:03 Sponsored Content Now Playing Chef Ryan Scott makes maple glazed pork chops 3:58 Sponsored Content Now Playing Ludacris hosting an all-new version of ‘Fear Factor’ on MTV 1:10 Sponsored Content Now Playing Fourth Hour guests receive a Hot Wheels System and Arcade 1up game More: Pop Culture Celebs On the show Kathie Lee & Hoda