Watch a preview of Jerry Seinfeld's Netflix special 'Jerry Before Seinfeld'

When Jerry Seinfeld isn’t driving in cars with comedians and getting coffee, he’s performing stand-up comedy around the country. Next month, he’ll bring his hilarious observations to Netflix in a new, hourlong special.
Consider it his latest show about nothing.
“Jerry Before Seinfeld,” premiering Sept. 19, will showcase the legendary comic’s recent set at The Comic Strip in New York, a club that helped launch his career. The special will also incorporate never-before-seen material, including childhood videos and legal pads with every joke he’s written since 1975.
You can watch preview clips of “Jerry Before Seinfeld” on the Netflix Comedy Instagram page. Ever wonder what Jerry’s thoughts are on dirty socks, the middle finger or being left-handed? Here’s your chance to find out!
Outside of the occasional late-night appearance, it’s been way too long since we’ve seen Seinfeld perform stand-up on TV — nearly 20 years. His last stand-up special, “I’m Telling You for the Last Time,” aired in 1998.
“Jerry Before Seinfeld” is part of Seinfeld’s Netflix deal announced earlier this year, under which he’ll film a total of two stand-up specials. The service will also stream new episodes of his web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”
