Watch Pink and daughter Willow sing together in heartwarming video

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Pink and her daughter, Willow Sage, make musical magic together in a heartwarming new video.

The "What About Us" singer, 39, and her little girl, 7, are seen in the studio performing songs for "The Greatest Showman — Reimagined," a new companion album to "The Greatest Showman." The 2017 musical film, starring Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams, told the story of how showman P.T. Barnum created the Barnum & Bailey Circus.

The all-star album will feature new versions of songs originally found on the movie's chart-topping soundtrack.

In the behind-the-scenes video, Pink belts out the powerful "A Million Dreams," sung in the film by Jackman, while Willow handles vocals on the song's sweet reprise.

As the little girl sings, her superstar mom guides her and cheers her on. Once Willow finishes, Pink gives her two enthusiastic thumbs up.

The video also shows Pink explaining to the musical's Academy Award-winning songwriters, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, how much their songs mean to her.

"I grew up listening to 'Annie,' and no one has done this for me, for my heart since I was a little girl," Pink tells them, before embracing Willow. "And to have her finally have something like this ... You made our favorite movie ever."

The mother-daughter singing pair are in good company on the album, which also features Kelly Clarkson, Sara Bareilles, the Zac Brown Band, Pentatonix and more.

"The Greatest Showman — Reimagined" album will be available Nov. 16.