Watch Pete Davidson in new trailer for 'The King of Staten Island'

"King of Queens," step aside: It's time for Pete Davidson to step up as "The King of Staten Island"!

"Saturday Night Live" cast member Davidson is taking a star turn in the new dramedy loosely based on his own life and directed by Judd Apatow. But don't expect it to be all laughs — there are definitely some funny bits, but the story really revolves around Davidson (as Scott Carlin) trying to come to terms with the death of his firefighter father, even as he chases after a dream of being a tattoo artist.

(Warning: The trailer contains strong language.)

In real life, Davidson's father lost his life at the Marriott World Trade Center hotel on September 11, 2001; the hotel was destroyed when the Twin Towers fell. His mother, Amy Davidson, told The New York Times in 2015, "It was sad how sad he was growing up."

"It was overwhelming," he told the Times.

The film riffs on what Davidson (who grew up on Staten Island) went through, with the trailer showing him struggling over finding his path in life, sparring with his mom's new beau (who's also a firefighter), learning wisdom from a veteran firefighter played by Steve Buscemi (a former firefighter himself who returned to the force on 9/11) and finding love.

Pete Davidson plays Scott Carlin in the new dramedy "The King of Staten Island." Universal Pictures

The film was co-written by Apatow, Davidson and former "SNL" writer Dave Sirus, and features Marisa Tomei as Davidson's mom, plus Maude Apatow and Pamela Adlon ("Better Things"). It was set to open in theaters in June, but the release was shelved because of the coronavirus pandemic. So Universal (which is also owned by NBC's parent company, Comcast) has decided to release it on video on demand on June 12.

Looks like this will be a moving tribute to all kinds of heroes: fathers and firefighters alike.