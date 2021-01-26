Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the 'Peanuts' gang return for fun new show

Some old favorites are coming back for some new fun.

A trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ series, “The Snoopy Show,” came out Monday and features everyone’s favorite animated beagle em-“bark”-ing on all sorts of exploits. The “Peanuts” gang is also front and center, including Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Franklin, Schroeder, Peppermint Patty and, of course, Snoopy’s best bird pal, Woodstock.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

The trailer also teases how Charlie Brown and Snoopy may have first met, giving fans a little backstory about their relationship, before showing clips of the pup climbing mountains, dressing as a pilot and dodging Frisbees, among other things.

Each episode of the series will feature a trio of 7-minute stories based on the popular cartoon, reports Deadline.

Snoopy and Charlie Brown have been entertaining people for decades. Courtesy Apple TV/YouTube

“’The Snoopy Show’ is a new animated series for kids and families that stars the internationally beloved beagle and his feathered best friend Woodstock as they tackle all-new adventures,” Apple TV+ said in a statement.

“Snoopy may seem like just a happy-dancin’, bone-lovin’, doghouse-sittin’ pup, but he’s much more than that. He’s Joe Cool: hippest kid in school. He's surfer king and famed arm wrestler Masked Marvel. He’s a World War I flying ace who battles the Red Baron. All of his bold, beloved personas are on full display in this brand-new animated comedy.”

What could Snoopy possibly be doing in the water? Courtesy Apple TV/YouTube

Apple TV+ is also home to other “Peanuts” properties, including “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” "Happy New Year, Charlie Brown" and "Snoopy in Space."

“The Snoopy Show” is available for streaming beginning Feb. 5.