Music is back on the TODAY plaza! Watch OneRepublic take the stage

Live music is back on the TODAY plaza!

A small milestone in the ongoing emergence from the pandemic was reached on Thursday when pop rock band OneRepublic played the first outdoor show on Rockefeller Plaza in the Citi Concert Series on TODAY in 14 months.

OneRepublic rocked the stage with their hits "Lose Somebody," "Secrets" and "Counting Stars" and their new single, "Run," bringing outdoor concert music back to TODAY for the first time since Harry Styles and his legion of fans packed the plaza on Feb. 26, 2020.

OneRepublic became the first live performers on the TODAY plaza in more than a year, singing in front of a live audience of heroic nurses on National Nurses Day. Nathan Congelton / TODAY

"This is incredible," OneRepublic lead singer Ryan Tedder said on TODAY. "This is the most bizarre experience for us because we were technically going to be after Harry Styles, the next act back in March (2020). We got canceled three days before we flew out here, so I think this is serendipitous."

OneRepublic was also excited to be back onstage in front of an in-person audience after a break of more than a year themselves.

"So many shows got canceled," Tedder said. "We canceled a world tour, so we're just stoked to be playing for you people."

The band also had a special audience enjoying the show on Thursday.

Hoda Kotb celebrated the return of live music on the plaza with a sweet moment with one of the nurses being honored for National Nurses Day. Nathan Congelton / TODAY

TODAY celebrated National Nurses Day by bringing in a group of heroic nurses from local New York hospitals to see OneRepublic after they were also surprised by some of their grateful former COVID-19 patients.