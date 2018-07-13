Pop Culture Watch OneRepublic perform 'Apologize' live on TODAY 2018-07-13T14:56:44.000Z TODAY TODAY OneRepublic hits the plaza for the Citi Summer Concert series on TODAY to perform their 2005 hit single, "Apologize." Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display Background Enhancements font Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans size T T T T color share link Watch OneRepublic perform 'Apologize' live on TODAY Play Video - 3:38 Watch OneRepublic perform 'Apologize' live on TODAY Play Video - 3:38 Most Watched 2:21 Sponsored Content Now Playing Students take center stage at ‘March for Our Lives’ rally 2:37 Sponsored Content Now Playing What to expect from Stormy Daniels' ‘60 Minutes’ interview about Trump 5:13 Sponsored Content Now Playing Young men discuss the pressures of masculinity: ‘You can’t show sadness’ 3:29 Sponsored Content Now Playing After mass shootings, tributes are being saved at exhibits More video 2:46 Sponsored Content Now Playing Watch OneRepublic perform 'Connection' live on TODAY 3:48 Sponsored Content Now Playing See OneRepublic perform 'Counting Stars' live on TODAY 2:20 Sponsored Content Now Playing Ryan Tedder reveals his favorite song he wrote for another artist 4:05 Sponsored Content Now Playing The Wild Feathers perform ‘Stand By You’ live on TODAY More: Pop Culture Citi Concert Series On the show