Pop Culture

Watch OneRepublic perform 'Apologize' live on TODAY

TODAY

OneRepublic hits the plaza for the Citi Summer Concert series on TODAY to perform their 2005 hit single, "Apologize."

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Watch OneRepublic perform 'Apologize' live on TODAY

Play Video - 3:38

Watch OneRepublic perform 'Apologize' live on TODAY

Play Video - 3:38

Most Watched

More video

More: Pop Culture Citi Concert Series On the show

TOP