Here's your first look at what to expect from season 2 of 'This Is Us'

share tweet pin email

The wait is almost over.

NBC's hit show "This Is Us" returns Sept. 26 and now we finally have our first look at what's in store for the second season. A new clip gives fans a few hints of what to expect next from the Pearson clan.

Get ready for three minutes of pure Pearson joy.



Here's your first look at Season 2 of #ThisIsUs. pic.twitter.com/sFaMlPvGeb — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) September 15, 2017

"Season one ended with a bit of a cliffhanger," actress Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca Pearson, says in the clip. "So season two sort of picks up the very next morning."

While we know the cast goes to great lengths to avoid plot leaks, there are a few things loyal viewers already know. Take Jack Pearson's mysterious death: Soon we'll know the details of exactly what happened. We'll also figure out where his and Rebecca's relationship stands.

The new season will also see Beth and Randall contemplate adoption, according to the clip.

And lest you think we forgot about Kate and Toby, the trailer also includes a steamy clip of the lovebirds.

"The writers have completely surprised us again," said Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate.

We can't wait for the show to return!