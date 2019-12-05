Watch the new trailer for Disney's live-action 'Mulan'

Sign up for our newsletter

Disney fans got an early-morning surprise on Thursday when Disney dropped a new full-length trailer for the live-action "Mulan."

The movie stars Liu Yifei as Mulan and is based on the beloved 1998 animated classic.

Loyal. Brave. True. I will bring honor to us all. Watch the brand new trailer for Disney’s #Mulan. See it in theaters March 27, 2020. pic.twitter.com/L1bLP6hjJu — Mulan (@DisneysMulan) December 5, 2019

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer shows off some plot points, including the movie's heroine joining the army in her ailing father's place, and hints at some major action to come, giving fans brief glimpses at epic sword fights and dramatic battle scenes.

There are also some new details, like a witch who fights at the side of the movie's ruthless villain, and a few glimpses of a dramatic red phoenix who is supposedly replacing Mushu, a fast-talking guardian spirit who was voiced by Eddie Murphy in the original movie.

It's been previously announced that the live-action movie won't include the beloved songs from the animated version, but fans who listen closely will hear an orchestral version of "Reflection," one of the major numbers from the 1998 film, playing in the background.

Despite the changes, fans on Twitter were excited about the new clips.

"This movie looks great," wrote one fan.

This movie looks to be amazing. Honestly. I can’t wait for watching it. Thanks Disney — Jackpat (@SoyPatilla) December 5, 2019

"Crying on the subway watching the new #Mulan trailer," wrote another.

Crying on the subway watching the new #Mulan trailer good morning to you too. — Jason Carlos (@jaarlos) December 5, 2019

"Mulan" hits theaters on March 27, 2020.