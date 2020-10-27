Zack, Kelly, Jessie and Slater return to Bayside in new 'Saved by the Bell' trailer

They are really "Belding" up interest in the “Saved by the Bell” reboot.

A new trailer for the upcoming Peacock series is loaded with almost as many references to the original series as scams cooked up by Zack during his Bayside days.

“Yo, Mama. Sorry — Dr. Mama,” Slater (Mario Lopez) tells Jessie (Elizabeth Berkley) in the hall at Bayside, using some of his most well-known lingo from the ‘90s comedy.

The reboot features Mark-Paul Gosselaar reprising his role as Zack Morris, now the governor of California. He gets into trouble for shutting down several underfunded high schools and proposes affected students transfer to more financially stable schools, including his alma mater, Bayside High.

Jessie (Elizabeth Berkley), Kelly (Tiffani Thiessen), Zack (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and Slater (Mario Lopez) hope to make beautiful music together all these years later. Peacock

Fans will also be “so excited” to see Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen make appearances in the trailer.

“You look amazing, and your hair is fire,” Zack and his son, Mac, say to each other at one point.

“My dad’s also coming,” one student says about an event at Bayside with the governor and his son.

“I don’t care about your dad, Spencer. I just care about Zack and Kelly!” Principal Ronald Toddman, played by John Michael Higgins, fires back.

Jessie and Slater welcome a new generation of students to Bayside High. Peacock

While the trailer does feature a lot of the current students interacting and learning how to coexist, it also goes heavy on shoutouts to the original show, following an earlier trailer that mentioned Jessie's addiction to caffeine pills.

There’s a current student saying Zack’s classic “timeout” line, the Harvest Dance, Max doing magic while serving food, guys dancing eerily similar to the episode in which Screech has a party while his parents go to Graceland and Zack, Kelly, Jessie and Slater performing as a musical group. And don’t blink because you may miss Mr. Dewey!

And, of course, a new souped-up version of “Friends Forever” plays under the trailer, too.

The school may be the site of plenty of shenanigans, but Slater wants to impart how special it can be.

“Bayside is where I finally felt like I belong. This place in magic,” he tells one student.

It sure looks like a good mix of old and new that is hard to b-b-b-beat.

“Saved by the Bell” will be available Nov. 25 to stream on Peacock.

