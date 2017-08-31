Watch Miley Cyrus tear up while talking about Harvey victims

share tweet pin email

An emotional Miley Cyrus discussed the victims of Hurricane Harvey — and what she's doing to help them — when she visited "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" to tape an upcoming appearance.

The big-hearted "Voice" coach was moved to tears when DeGeneres revealed to the audience that Cyrus is donating a whopping $500,000 to relief efforts.

"It'll make me cry. So, I can't really — I can't really talk about it," the "Malibu" singer said, struggling to keep her composure.

"It just really makes me just really upset," she continued. "So I really hope people know — like, I couldn't fake it. You know, my grandma's sitting here and my mom's here and I go home to my seven dogs and if I didn't have that anymore, it'd just be really hard."

I love that my friend @MileyCyrus stepped up for the people of #Texas and is donating half a million dollars. pic.twitter.com/IO8g7rh9zz — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 31, 2017

The 24-year-old entertainer, who launched the social justice nonprofit Happy Hippie Foundation in 2014, hoped everyone seeing the devastation in Houston and surrounding cities would do their part to help the victims.

Thank u @TheEllenShow !!!! We need to do ALL we can to bring Hope 2 Houston! Happy Hippie foundation is now taking donations! love!!!! — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 31, 2017

"I'm really happy to help any way that I can and I hope people understand they can put themselves in those people's shoes and just know what it feels like to have everything taken away from you," she said.

DeGeneres, too, has pledged $50,000 of her money to help flood victims, and on her show she presented a check for $1 million, courtesy of Walmart, to pro football player J.J. Watt's fundraising initiative, which has now raised more than $10 million. (Walmart, said DeGeneres, "is on track to donate over $20 million in cash and supplies to Hurricane Harvey relief.")

The generous stars join a growing list of celebrities — including Hollywood A-lister Sandra Bullock, country superstar Miranda Lambert, "Fixer Upper" hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines and more — who have helped out with relief efforts.

Way to go, Miley and Ellen!

The episode of Ellen's show featuring Cyrus and Watt will air Sept. 7.

