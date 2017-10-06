Watch Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray cover Tom Petty's 'Wildflowers' on 'Tonight Show'

share tweet pin email

It's still Miley Cyrus week on "The Tonight Show," and on Thursday she took to the stage with one very special singer to pay tribute to another.

Billy Ray Cyrus joined his daughter for a performance of the Tom Petty song "Wildflowers" in honor of the rocker, who died Monday at 66.

"Wildflowers" was the title track off Petty's second solo album, released in 1994.

Cyrus, who has her own new album out now called "Younger Now," performed Dido's "No Freedom" earlier in the week with Adam Sandler backing her up, in honor of the victims of the Las Vegas shooting massacre.

For this performance, we didn't get to see much of the elder Cyrus, who remained seated while playing his guitar and singing. But Miley certainly had our attention, with her heartfelt vocals and pretty pink dress.

She'd previously covered the song on "The Howard Stern Show," and said there, "It’s just really hard for me, watching those people that I grew up with leaving. The reason why I chose this song is because it’s hopeful. It’s hopeful rather than mourning."

And with "Wildflowers," we think she picked just the right one.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.