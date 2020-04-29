Watch Meghan Markle give pep talk to woman before job interview

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, may have left royal life behind, but she's continuing to help people in the U.K. and beyond.

The former Meghan Markle recently reached out via video call to a Smart Works client to share a motivational pep talk just before the woman's job interview. Smart Works helps women find employment by giving them coaching tips and professional clothes for job interviews.

"You seem incredibly confident and prepared. I know everyone here is so excited," the duchess told the young woman during their chat, which took place March 27. "When I was reading about what your interests are and, especially, you have a big focus in mental health as well, right? Psychology? I think that’s excellent."

Meghan, who's been a patron of the U.K. charity since January 2019, added that she knew the client would be "fantastic" in the position, and thanked her for being "a beacon of hope" during turbulent times.

"I just wanted to be able to call in and tell you best of luck and my fingers are crossed for you. ... There’s so much going on in the world right now and to be such a beacon of hope and focusing on getting through it, and all the positivity that we just want to send your way to make sure you can get on the other side of this too, and have such a great opportunity there," she said.

Earlier this month, Meghan made a similar feel-good video call to the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen in London, a charity that is partnering with The Felix Project to provide meals for people in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"A home cooked meal from one neighbor to another, when they need it most, is what community is all about,” she said in a statement to TODAY at the time. "I’m so proud of the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen, and the continued support the Felix Project gives them to carry out these acts of goodwill, which at this moment in time are urgently needed."

Meghan and Prince Harry officially stepped back from their royal duties March 31. The couple, whose son, Archie, turns 1 on May 6, have been busy with charity work ever since. Toby Melville / Pool via Getty Images

Though the COVID-19 outbreak is forcing Meghan to conduct some of her humanitarian efforts virtually, she and her husband, Prince Harry, are also taking their good efforts to the street. In early April, the couple, who are now living in California with their 11-month-old son, Archie, volunteered to deliver meals to clients of the Los Angeles nonprofit Project Angel Food.

The charitable pair also recently announced that they had arranged for $112,000 in profits from the BBC broadcast of their May 2018 wedding to be donated to Feeding Britain, an organization that works to eliminate hunger in the United Kingdom.