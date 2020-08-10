Watch Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley in new 'Saved by the Bell' trailer

Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley go back to Bayside High in a new trailer for the "Saved by the Bell" reboot.

The preview clip dropped Monday and it's getting fans excited about the new series, which debuts soon on NBC's new streaming service, Peacock. (Peacock is part of our parent company, NBCUniversal.)

The trailer kicks off with former Bayside sweethearts Jessie Spano (Berkley) and A.C. Slater (Lopez) chaperoning a dance in the school's gymnasium.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"Remember all the dances we had in this gym? Ever want to go back?" Jessie asks.

"Sure do," A.C. replies with a wink.

A few scenes later, we watch as A.C. boogies down with group of current Bayside kids.

A.C. and Jessie are back at Bayside High in a trailer for Peacock's new "Saved by the Bell" reboot. Peacock

The original "Saved by the Bell" series aired on Saturday mornings from 1989 to 1993 on NBC. In the new revival, A.C. is back at his alma mater as a gym teacher. Jessie's now mom to the captain of Bayside's football team. Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who played popular kid Zack Morris in the original series, also returns — this time as the governor of California!

The next generation of Bayside High students still hangs out at the Max. Peacock

The preview trailer captures Bayside's current students having just as much fun as the original crew, and shows them all hanging out — where else? — at the Max.

It also shows how much Jessie and A.C. have grown up over the years. One scene that will bring back memories finds Jessie slapping a bottle of energy pills out of a student's hand.

"Are those caffeine pills?" she asks before launching into a speech. "At first they're so exciting, and then it gets even more exciting but after that it gets so scary, and in the end you ruin your girl group's shot at a recording contract!"

Watch the new trailer for "Saved by the Bell" in the video above!