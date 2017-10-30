Watch Luke Bryan crash the wedding of 2 super fans

share tweet pin email

Country star Luke Bryan had some fun recently when he crashed the wedding party of two of his biggest fans — and even busted a few moves on the dance floor with them.

The new "American Idol" judge was taping the show with fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie in Savannah, Georgia, over the weekend when he heard super fans McKenna Neidlinger Lipski and Austin Lipski were getting hitched nearby.

In a video shared by the show's producers, Bryan, 41, explained, “We just did a day of auditions and we found out that like, two minutes away, there’s a real, live wedding happening.

“We heard that they’re big fans of mine so we’re going to go have some fun and crash a wedding real quick,” added the star.

Couldn’t let @lukebryan leave Georgia without crashing a party! Good thing there was a wedding next door to our Savannah auditions 🎉 Congrats McKenna and Austin! See the full video on our FB #TheNextIdol A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol) on Oct 29, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

The singer and his "Idol" crew listened outside the doors of the reception until they heard Bryan's song "Crash My Party" begin. When Bryan stepped through the door to surprise the bride and groom, he was met with wild whoops and cheers.

"I couldn’t believe it," Neidlinger Lipski, who's seen Bryan twice in concert, told People.

After embracing the newlyweds, Bryan popped the cork of a champagne bottle he brought along and toasted the happy couple. Then, the fun-loving singer had the wedding DJ cue up his hit "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)" and encouraged everyone to strut their stuff beside him on the dance floor.

Neidlinger Lipski noted to People that "American Idol" producers called ahead of time and got word from her mom that the couple would love to have Bryan crash their wedding. Mom kept the secret until Bryan walked through the door, she said.

"American Idol" shared highlights from the hootenanny in an Instagram slideshow, writing, "Couldn’t let @lukebryan leave Georgia without crashing a party! Good thing there was a wedding next door to our Savannah auditions. Congrats McKenna and Austin!"

Looks like a fabulous time was had by all!