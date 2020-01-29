Watch Lil Nas X surprise Hoda on TODAY: 'This is so amazing!'

Sign up for our newsletter

Hoda Kotb got a delightful treat Wednesday when Lil Nas X stopped by TODAY.

Carson Daly was talking about how they were planning to show a sneak peek at a Doritos Super Bowl commercial featuring the rapper when he said Hoda was a huge fan of Lil Nas X's “Old Town Road” long before it became a smash.

“And Lil Nas X is here,” Carson said before the rapper came out, sending Hoda into a tizzy.

Lil Nas X surprises Hoda and the TODAY crew. Nathan Congleton/TODAY

The two exchanged a warm hug.

“Do you know how much she loves you?” Savannah Guthrie asked.

“From the beginning, from the beginning,” Hoda answered. “This is so amazing!”

Hoda was in her glory! Nathan Congleton/TODAY

Hoda also made sure to compliment him on his fashion choice at the Grammys, when he wore a pink suit.

“By the way, I loved your pink at the Grammys,” she said.

“I’m glad you guys liked it,” he responded.

Lil Nas X turned heads at the Grammy Awards with his pink suit. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

When Carson noted he probably couldn’t get many details about the Grammys after-party with Lizzo because they were on morning TV, the 20-year-old got wide-eyed.

“It was fun, it was fun” he said.

Hoda and Lil Nas X take a photo behind the scenes. Nathan Congleton/TODAY

As the segment drew to a close, Hoda simply couldn’t contain her enthusiasm and began singing “Old Town Road” while the rapper danced along with Savannah and Al Roker.

Lil Nas X, who won two Grammy Awards last week, returned to Studio 1A later in the show for the sneak preview of his Doritos ad and discussed his rise to stardom.

"Every now and then, I'm thinking about the level of everything and just always reflecting on it and it still doesn't seem real," he said.

He's also not content to rest on his laurels when asked about what he's planning to do next.

"It's gonna be a lot of music and crazy music videos this year," he said.