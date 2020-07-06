Watch the late Nick Cordero perform on TODAY with Zach Braff

Sign up for our newsletter

Before he died from complications due to the coronavirus, Broadway star Nick Cordero performed on TODAY.

He sang a song from the musical "Bullets over Broadway" with his costar and close friend Zach Braff in 2014.

The jukebox musical, written by Woody Allen, ran on Broadway from April to August of that year.

Cordero passed away Sunday morning after a long battle with coronavirus at the age of 41.

Braff posted his condolences soon thereafter, writing he was "so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life."

Zach Braff and Nick Cordero of "Bullets Over Broadway" perform live on TODAY on May 6, 2014 in New York City. John Lamparski / WireImage

"The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one year old son, Elvis," Braff wrote in his post on Sunday. "I promise the world they will never want for anything. I feel so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life. Rest In Peace. Rest in Power."

Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, and his son have been staying at Braff's guest house while Cordero was on a ventilator at a hospital in Los Angeles.

Kloots posted an emotional Instagram post about Cordero's passing on Sunday.

"God has another angel in heaven now," she wrote, in part. "I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him."

Cordero was also known for his roles in “Rock of Ages,” “Waitress,” and “A Bronx Tale The Musical."