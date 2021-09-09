Watch Kelly Clarkson's son hilariously interrupt Chris Martin mid-song

"The Kelly Clarkson" show has a lineup of big stars for its season three premiere next week, but judging by a preview clip, it looks like Clarkson's son, Remington, may have hilariously stolen the show.

On an episode airing next Monday, Clarkson and her two kids, River Rose, 7, and Remington, 5, join their mom for a special sing-along of "Yellow" with Coldplay's Chris Martin.

Kelly and her mini-me daughter are clearly in the moment with Martin as he plays the guitar and sings, but Remington couldn't wait to make an important announcement.

"I need to go to the bathroom," he announces mid-song during a preview clip of the episode.

The unfiltered moment made Clarkson, Martin and the audience crack up with laughter. Fans will have to tune in next Monday to see what Clarkson has to say about the moment, that is after she recovers from laughing so hard.

Fans on social media commented on the similarities between Remington and his mom, who is known for keeping it real and having a sense of humor.

"He's definitely Kelly's kid," one person wrote.

"LIKE MOTHER LIKE SON," another viewer added.

Many people were also happy to see Clarkson's two kids and how grown up they look.

"Remy B you are AWESOME. (and omg...he is so big now)," someone else wrote.

Season three of Clarkson's show kicks off on Monday, Sept. 13. In addition to Martin, Clarkson will also sit down with "Saturday Night Live" comedian Bowen Yang, Kristin Chenoweth and Fat Joe.