April 25, 2019, 12:11 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

The new video for Kelly Clarkson's song "Broken & Beautiful" stars one tiny and familiar face — the singer's 4-year-old daughter, River Rose.

The video, which debuted on Thursday's PopStart, shows the "Voice" coach and her little girl sharing sweet backstage moments, including one of little River Rose helping her mom with her makeup.

The feel-good single is from the official soundtrack to the new animated feature film "UglyDolls," which hits theaters May 3.

Kelly Clarkson's daughter, River Rose, helps her primp backstage in the singer's new "Broken & Beautiful" video. STX Entertainment

The movie features Clarkson voicing the free-spirited plush doll Moxy — look for her in the new video, too — and tells the story of a group of friends who learn being themselves is so much better than being "perfect."

Four-year-old River Rose flashes an adorable smile. STX Entertainment

The lyrics of "Broken & Beautiful," naturally, are all about loving yourself exactly as you are.

"I'm phenomenal," Clarkson sings in the song's rousing chorus — and we couldn't agree more!

Watch Clarkson's new "Broken & Beautiful" video above!