Watch Kelly Clarkson's moving performance of Joan Osborne's '90s hit 'One of Us'

Kelly Clarkson is on a roll!

In the past few weeks, the singer, songwriter, “Voice” coach and talk show host has treated her television viewers to some of the best covers she’s had to offer. From Christmas carols to ‘60s soul to iconic ‘80s dance hits, she’s done them all as part of her "Kellyoke" segment, as only she can.

And on Tuesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” she did it again with a mesmerizing cover of Joan Osborne’s debut, “One of Us.”

With nothing more than a piano accompaniment, the 38-year-old sang the 1995 ballad that repeatedly asks, “What if God was one of us?”

The stripped-down version of the song, which ran just under two minutes, sparked an emotional response from some fans.

“I am crying, OK?” one person wrote in the comments that accompanied the clip on YouTube. Another added, “Idk why, but my eyes are in tears.”

But whether their eyes were wet or dry, the song seemed to strike a chord with everyone who wrote about it.

“Kelly’s voice keeps reaching a part of my heart few things can,” one fan wrote, while dozens more noted that there’s no song Clarkson can’t sing.

And after so many stirring performances this year, another fan of the entertainer had a great suggestion: “She should release an album of covers!”

Even if she never does that, fans still have the next "Kellyoke" cover to look forward to.