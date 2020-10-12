We can't deny how epic Kelly Clarkson's 'Criminal' cover is in latest 'Kellyoke'

Kelly Clarkson's "Kellyoke" segments are always amazing, but today's cover of Fiona Apple's "Criminal" knocked it out of the park.

The singer, 38, donned a cool black ensemble to perform the song and wore '90s-era staples like chunky jewelry and a high ponytail to complete the look.

As always, Clarkson was accompanied by her band, and her voice was pitch-perfect as she sang the song from Apple's 1996 debut album, "Tidal."

It's not the first time Clarkson, who was a teenager during the era, has covered a '90s gem on the "Kellyoke" segment of her talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

In August 2020, she gave a rocking remote performance of Travis Tritt's country song "T-R-O-U-B-L-E," and in July she performed a new arrangement of the alt-rock hit "Linger," originally sung by the Cranberries.

Of course, most Clarkson fans know that the singer can tackle just about any genre or era. Whether she's performing classic soul numbers like Etta James' "I'd Rather Go Blind" or putting her own spin on Harry Styles' "Adore You," there's pretty much nothing she can't do. She's even tried her hand at television theme songs!

No matter what genre she tries, fans are almost always pleased. Many praised the "Criminal" cover in the video's comments section.

"A queen covering another queen! We have no choice but to stan," wrote one fan.

"You sing with your soul and heart and you can hear that in your covers. You feels the song, not just sing it," said another.