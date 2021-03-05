Watch Kelly Clarkson's emotionally powerful cover of Justin Bieber's 'Lonely'

Kelly Clarkson is a Belieber.

The pop queen performed a chilling cover of Justin Bieber’s “Lonely” during Thursday’s edition of “Kellyoke” on her talk show.

Clarkson, accompanied only by music director Jason Halbert on piano, delivered a poignant rendition of the track that never goes over the top, while still providing the emotional punch of Bieber’s smash. The song is soft and incredibly moving, while allowing Clarkson to show off her vocals, particularly when she starts belting out “lonely” in a yodeling style around the 1:25 mark.

“There's nothing this Queen can't nails. She does everything and nails them all,” one fan wrote on YouTube.

“Kelly has such a magical voice. She draws you in with such raw emotion. So very glad she shares her beautiful self with the world,” another person commented.

“The amount of emotion that radiates off this cover. Wow,” another fan said.

This isn’t Clarkson’s first time covering Bieber on her show. She put her spin on his hit “Sorry” last November.

It’s the latest memorable performance on "Kellyoke" this week for Clarkson, who previously dazzled viewers with “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “Use Somebody.”

Her winning performance of “Lonely” shouldn’t be too much of a surprise. Clarkson has talked about how music has helped during her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, saying she has written 60 songs.

“It’s therapeutic for me,” she told TODAY with Hoda & Jenna earlier this week.